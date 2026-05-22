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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Artscape Returns & Maryland Park Rules

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Artscape Returns & Maryland Park Rules

Artscape returns to Baltimore with performances from The Roots and Stephanie Mills while Maryland parks roll out new reservation rules.

Published on May 22, 2026
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DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

Memorial Day weekend is kicking off with major events and important travel reminders across the DMV. One of the biggest highlights is the return of Artscape in downtown Baltimore, bringing music, food, art, and entertainment back to the city rain or shine.

Known as America’s largest free outdoor arts festival, Artscape is once again transforming downtown Baltimore into a massive celebration of culture and creativity. Festivalgoers can expect live music, local vendors, food experiences, and the return of the Scout Art Fair at the War Memorial Building. Organizers are encouraging attendees to come prepared for the weather and still enjoy the full weekend experience.

This year’s event includes performances from legendary hip-hop group The Roots and R&B icon Stephanie Mills, two major headliners expected to draw large crowds throughout the weekend. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott has also emphasized that the city plans to move forward with the festival regardless of rain, encouraging visitors to grab ponchos and enjoy the festivities.

Artscape runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. throughout downtown Baltimore and is expected to attract thousands of visitors during the holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, Maryland residents planning outdoor family trips should also take note of new reservation requirements at several state parks. Starting Memorial Day weekend, six Maryland state parks will now require advance reservations for entry as officials prepare for heavy seasonal crowds. Travelers are encouraged to plan ahead before heading out for hiking, cookouts, and beach trips during the busy holiday weekend.

SEE ALSO

DMV LOCAL RECAP: Artscape Returns & Maryland Park Rules was originally published on kysdc.com

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