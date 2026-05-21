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Issa Rae Speaks on Ownership at Big Dipper Innovation Summit

Published on May 21, 2026
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Big Dipper Innovation Summit
Source: Big Dipper Innovation Summit / Radio One Richmond

CEO of HOORAE, producer, actress, and writer Issa Rae was among the featured speakers at the Big Dipper Innovation Summit, a three day event that brought together founders, investors, creatives, technologists, and policy leaders to discuss the future of business, technology, and culture. During her session titled “From the Mirror to the Boardroom,” Rae shared powerful insights on creative ownership and the business of self, encouraging attendees to think beyond visibility and focus on building lasting platforms.

Big Dipper Innovation Summit
Source: Big Dipper Innovation Summit / Radio One Richmond

Rae spoke about the importance of creatives evolving from simply being talent into becoming owners, decision makers, and business leaders. She emphasized how building and controlling your own platform can create opportunities that extend far beyond entertainment. Guests left the summit inspired by her message and motivated to create businesses, brands, and ideas that can make a meaningful impact on the world around them.

Issa Rae Speaks on Ownership at Big Dipper Innovation Summit was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

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