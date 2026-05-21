Top-Selling Jerseys Since 2024 | Caitlin Clark Amongst Men
- Caitlin Clark's jersey sales rank higher than LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Victor Wembanyama, despite WNBA's smaller platform.
- Clark's record-breaking college career and strong WNBA start have driven her meteoric rise and ability to engage new fans.
- Stephen Curry remains the top-selling jersey, but Clark's ranking underscores her emerging status as a basketball icon.
Top-Selling Jerseys Since 2024 | Caitlin Clark Amongst Men
Caitlin Clark’s impact on basketball merchandise continues to stand out.
Her presence in recent Fanatics U.S. basketball jersey sales has sparked conversation across the basketball world.
That order is notable for one clear reason: Clark sits ahead of three of the NBA’s biggest commercial stars.
- LeBron James has spent more than 20 years as one of the sport’s most recognizable figures.
- Luka Doncic brings a major international following.
- Victor Wembanyama entered the league with rare global attention.
Clark ranking above all three shows that her appeal reaches well beyond the WNBA’s core audience.
The result is especially significant because the WNBA operates on a smaller commercial platform than the NBA.
NBA stars benefit from broader global exposure, deeper retail reach, and a longer-established merchandise machine.
Clark has still climbed into that group, which underscores the scale of fan demand around her.
That demand was clear from the start of her pro career.
Clark’s Indiana Fever draft jersey sold out in less than an hour and became one of Fanatics’ fastest-selling draft jerseys.
Taken together, the rankings offer another measure of Clark’s growing place in the business of basketball.
Tale a look below at Top-Selling Jersey Numbers Since 2024 | Caitlin Clark Amongst Men.
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1. Steph Curry
Stephen Curry: The only player above Clark, Curry continues to hold the top spot with his global reach, historic popularity, championship pedigree, and deep fan loyalty that keep his jersey in high demand.
2. Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark: Ranked second, Clark’s meteoric rise is driven by her record-breaking college career, her powerful start in the WNBA, and her ability to engage new and existing basketball fans, making her jersey a symbol of both sport and culture.
3. LeBron James
LeBron James: At third, LeBron’s legacy as a generational talent and two decades of NBA excellence keep his jersey sales strong, but he is currently surpassed by the new excitement Clark brings to the market.
4. Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic: In fourth place, Doncic’s international flair and all-around game make him a fan favorite worldwide, especially among younger basketball enthusiasts.
5. Victor Wembanyama
Victor Wembanyama: Fifth on the list, Wembanyama’s status as a generational prospect and his unique skillset have driven early buzz for his jersey, cementing his appeal among NBA and global fans alike.
Top-Selling Jerseys Since 2024 | Caitlin Clark Amongst Men was originally published on 1075thefan.com