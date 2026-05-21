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Wiz Khalifa Wanted In Romania On Drug Conviction

The country of Romania announced that Wiz Khalifa is on their most wanted list, after the rapper was sentenced for drug possession last year.

Published on May 21, 2026
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Wiz Khalifa is officially a wanted man in Romania. The government placed him on their list after his conviction for drug possession late last year, and it was announced by national media outlets Digi24 and Mediafax.

The conviction stems from Wiz Khalifa’s arrest while performing on stage at the Beach, Please! music festival held on the Eastern European country’s Black Sea coast in July 2024. Police officers noted that in addition to the “homemade cigarette” that the “Young, Wild & Free” artist smoked on stage, he was also found in possession of “over 18 grams of cannabis”.

Wiz Khalifa, aka Thomaz Cameron Jibril, apologized in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Last nights show was amazing. I didn’t mean any disrespect to the country of Romania by lighting up on stage. They were very respectful and let me go. I’ll be back soon. But without a big — joint next time,” he wrote.

The rapper was released after his arrest, and was served with a fine of 3,600 lei ($829 in U.S. currency) for “possession of high-risk drugs” by the Constanța Tribunal Court. Prosecutors appealed that decision, securing a nine-month prison sentence. Romania is regarded as having some of the strictest drug laws in Europe, with possession for personal use still criminalized. The average sentence for drug possession runs from three months to
two years.

Lawyers for Wiz Khalifa tried to appeal the sentence, but were officially denied on May 7. The court’s ruling on the appeal was that it was inadmissable, and ruled that it was an unfounded attempt to overturn the sentence that was delivered.

As a U.S. citizen, Wiz Khalifa isn’t immediately subject to being extradited to Romania, but both nations have a treaty of cooperation in place dictating those situations based on mutual legal assistance needs. Mediafax’s report suggested that “through international judicial cooperation mechanisms” he could be detained and extradited if he visits a member state of the European Union. 

Wiz Khalifa Wanted In Romania On Drug Conviction was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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