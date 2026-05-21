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U.S. Expands Ebola Screening at Dulles

U.S. Redirects Some International Flights to Dulles for Ebola Screening

Published on May 21, 2026
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Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Beginning Thursday, select international flights will be redirected to Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia, where passengers will undergo additional Ebola screening procedures.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that all travelers who have recently visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan — including U.S. citizens — will now be required to arrive through Dulles Airport.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin signed the order Wednesday evening, and officials said the policy will stay in place until further notice.

The decision follows an ongoing Ebola outbreak affecting parts of Central and East Africa. Ebola is a serious and often deadly virus spread through direct contact with infected bodily fluids.

According to health officials, the current outbreak has claimed at least 130 lives.

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