'Summer House' Reunion Trailer: Ciara Blasts Amanda
'Summer House' Reunion Trailer: Ciara Miller Ex-Bestie Blasts Amanda Batula, Says West Wilson Is Sleeping With Her 'Out Of Spite'
- Ciara blasts Amanda for 'spite-fueled' relationship with ex-boyfriend West.
- West defends his new relationship with Amanda, but cast questions timeline and honesty.
- Fallout extends beyond the trio, with Jesse expressing loss of friendship with West.
The Summer House reunion trailer is HERE, and in it, Ciara Miller lets loose on Amanda Batula over West Wilson, blasting what she calls a shady, spite-fueled relationship.
The explosive Bravo series will roll out its first-ever three-part reunion beginning May 26, and as expected, the drama mostly centers around Ciara, Amanda, and West after THAT bestie betrayal.
Host Andy Cohen reunites the cast for what Bravo describes as a “tense and emotional” sit-down, marking the first time Amanda, Ciara, and West have come face-to-face since Amanda and West confirmed their relationship in March.
In the newly released trailer, Ciara doesn’t hold back.
“I couldn’t fathom that I would be sitting here pissed that you’re f***ing my ex,” she tells Amanda. “He wants to embarrass me. He wants to get his last little word. And I hope it works because he’s with you to spite me.”
The moment quickly escalates as Amanda becomes visibly upset and walks off set, while Ciara calls out West for staying seated instead of going after her. Castmates, including Lindsay Hubbard, echo the sentiment, urging him to follow.
In a different part of the reunion trailer, West tries to defend his new relationship with his ex-girlfriend’s best friend.
“This isn’t like a sex scandal. It was, like, hanging out,” he says before his castmates question the timeline and honesty behind the relationship.
The trailer also shows that the fallout extends beyond Ciara, Amanda, and West, as Jesse Solomon is seen breaking down in tears over his fractured friendship with West.
“I feel like I’m losing a brother,” he says emotionally, while Kyle Cooke, Amanda’s estranged husband, admits he feels “concerned and betrayed” by the situation.
As previously reported, Amanda and West confirmed their relationship via a joint statement in March after weeks of speculation.
“We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected. Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care.”
More on the flip!
The Summer House Reunion Comes After A Shocking Audio Leak
As anticipation for the reunion ramps up, Bravo watchers are wondering if any more leaks will spring. As previously reported, the reunion taping was rocked by a leaked audio recording capturing Ciara and Amanda’s heated exchange. Bravo later confirmed the illegally taped audio was unauthorized and traced it back to someone involved in production, not the cast.
See official Summer House reunion episode descriptions below.
“Reunion Part 1” (Tuesday, May 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT)
Host Andy Cohen sits down with the cast for a tense and emotional look back at the summer and hash out everything that has unfolded. West and Amanda confront the fallout from their relationship as shocking new details about their romance come to light.
“Reunion Part 2” (Tuesday, June 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT)
The reunion continues as Carl and Lindsay take steps forward in mending their friendship. Dara delivers some hard truths to West while Ciara and Kyle reveal explosive details about the scandal.
“Reunion Part 3” (Tuesday, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT)
In the unforgettable reunion finale, West and Amanda face the toughest questions yet about their relationship timeline, leaving the house to decide whether the friendships can ever fully recover.
Uncensored and extended versions of all three reunion episodes will stream the next day on Peacock.
'Summer House' Reunion Trailer: Ciara Miller Ex-Bestie Blasts Amanda Batula, Says West Wilson Is Sleeping With Her 'Out Of Spite' was originally published on bossip.com