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Do You Have What It Takes For The One Voyage Cruise?

Do You Have What It Takes To Set Sail On The One Voyage Cruise?

Radio One Dallas recently held auditions to see who has what it takes to party with a purpose for 7 days straight on the One Voyage Cruise. Do you think they can handle it?

Published on May 15, 2026
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Source: iOneDigital / iONEDigital

The One Voyage Cruise is preparing to set sail for an unforgettable seven-day experience that blends entertainment, culture, nightlife, and purpose into one extraordinary journey at sea. Departing from Miami October 26 through November 1, the highly anticipated cruise will bring together thousands of guests for a week filled with live music, themed events, comedy, and nonstop energy.

Check out the Dallas audition for the One Voyage Cruise, comment if yo uthink they have what it takes to party with a purpose at sea for 7 days straight:

This years Cruise is Hosted by radio personality and comedian Rickey Smiley, the voyage is designed to create lasting memories while celebrating community, culture, and connection in a way only One Voyage can deliver.

This year’s lineup features performances from some of music’s most recognizable names, including T.I., Rick Ross, 803 Fresh, Keith Sweat, and many more artists set to take the stage throughout the week. From high-energy performances and late-night parties to exclusive experiences onboard, guests can expect an atmosphere unlike any other.

This is more than just a vacation, the One Voyage Cruise continues to stand for something greater. This year marks 25 years of helping keep HBCU students in school, reinforcing the organization’s long-standing commitment to education and opportunity. With its message of “partying with a purpose,” the cruise combines entertainment with impact, creating an experience where celebration and community support go hand in hand. As anticipation continues to build, the One Voyage Cruise promises to deliver an unmatched week of music, culture, purpose, and unforgettable moments at sea.

Do you have what it takes to party with a Purpose for 7 days straight? if so click here to book your Cabin!

SEE ALSO

Do You Have What It Takes To Set Sail On The One Voyage Cruise? was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

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