'Summer House' Star Ciara Miller Announced As 'Aftersun' Host
'Summer House' Star Ciara Miller Announced As Host For 'Love Island USA' Companion Series 'Aftersun'
- Ciara Miller and Tefi Pessoa announced as new hosts of Love Island USA's Aftersun companion show.
- Ciara's ex-friend Amanda and ex-boyfriend West betrayed her in a relationship scandal on Summer House.
- Ciara felt more betrayed by Amanda, her close friend, than by West, her ex-boyfriend.
The “getting betrayed on reality TV to Love Island host” pipeline is still going strong!
On Monday, May 11, Peacock announced that breakout Summer House star Ciara Miller and internet personality Tefi Pessoa will be the new hosts of Love Island USA’s companion series, Aftersun.
The network announced the move during NBCUniversal’s 2026 Upfront Presentation earlier today, welcoming both women to the fold after announcing the departure of host and former Love Island star Maura Higgins.
Aftersun serves as an after-show to Love Island, where the hosts discuss the latest developments on the reality show, talk with dumped Islanders after their exit, and offer panel discussions as relationships form and crumble in the villa. Ariana Madix, who got her role after a breakout season on Vanderpump Rules, will return as host when season 8 of Love Island USA returns on Tuesday, June 2
As reported by People, Pessoa previously hosted Prime Video’s talk show, Influenced, in 2024. As for Miller, she’s currently adding a lot to her resume following a breakout year on Summer House. Both she and Higgins were recently announced as contestants for season 35 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars.
While it’s unclear if Miller will return for season 11 of Summer House, she will appear in the upcoming reunion for the show’s 10th season on Bravo.
Ciara was already a Summer House favorite, but this year, she reached a new celebrity status, thanks to a scandal at her expense. The model and former ICU nurse previously dated housemate West Wilson, but earlier this year, it was revealed that West and one of Ciara’s best friends, Amanda Batula, were having a fling behind her back.
Back in April, the reality star posed for Glamour and broke her silence on the scandal, saying, “Just know when something’s weird in your gut, there’s a reason.”
After weeks of online speculation, Batula and Wilson confirmed that they had begun a relationship, issuing a joint statement about where they stand.
“We’ve shown up for each other as friends over the years, through all the highs and lows, and what’s developed recently was the last thing either of us expected,” they wrote in matching Instagram Stories. “Our connection grew out of a genuine, long-standing friendship, which made it especially important for us to approach this with care.”
Ciara has kept quiet on this controversy in the weeks since, but in her cover story with Glamour, she opened up about the “major mindf**k” of dealing with this situation in front of the world.
“It’s one thing to experience hurt behind closed doors. To experience it so publicly is like another layer, and then to have to see what you thought was your life still play out in season 10. It’s a major mindf**k,” she admitted.
Seemingly hinting at the idea that she knew something was happening with Batula and Wilson behind closed doors, Miller told Glamour, “Just know when something’s weird in your gut, there’s a reason.”
“What’s done in the dark always comes to light,” she continued. “And sometimes you really don’t even have to do anything except sit back and let the universe handle it all.”
While speaking about her relationship with both parties, Ciara says she was closer to Amanda, but admits she and West were getting to a better place.
She says they’d even discussed boundaries and how to move forward as friends, which included not sleeping with any other folks from Bravo.
“I felt like we were actually starting to be friends again,” she explained. “And we had had a lot of conversations about, ‘Okay, what do I need from you? What do you need from me? What are some of the boundaries that we want to keep in place? What’s going to make our friendship a lot easier?’ One of those [boundaries] was no more sleeping with people on Bravo. Obviously, now that’s out the window.”
When asked which betrayal felt larger, Miller said, “a guy’s a guy” and “you just can’t put anything past a man,” but “I just never would think that it would come from someone like Amanda, who has been what has felt like in my circle and in my corner for so long. I think that’s the craziest part.”
Ciara also said that she got “less than 24 hours” of a heads-up that West and Amanda planned to post the statement on Instagram confirming their relationship.
“I read it with the rest of the world,” she continued. “There’s something about the lack of being able to say each other’s names in the statement that I found very telling, but I don’t know.”
'Summer House' Star Ciara Miller Announced As Host For 'Love Island USA' Companion Series 'Aftersun' was originally published on bossip.com