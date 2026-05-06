Celebrities Who Used Danessa Myricks Products At The Met Gala
Get The Look: Celebrities Who Used Danessa Myricks Products At The Met Gala
- Angela Bassett's 'romantically elegante' look featured soft pinks and radiant golds for a refined, glowing finish.
- Keke Palmer's monochromatic red ensemble used Danessa Myricks Beauty products to achieve a bold yet refined look.
- Aurora James' high-contrast, graphic eye makeup paid homage to her vintage Emanuel Ungaro gown's monochrome palette.
Danessa Myricks Beauty served as the exclusive makeup partner for several standout looks at this year’s Met Gala. Known as the godmother of beauty, Myricks provided the products used to create the glamour for Aurora James, Keke Palmer, and Angela Bassett.
Angela Bassett
During a recent appearance on ‘Good Morning America,’ Angela Bassett shared her enthusiasm and poised outlook on preparing for the Met Gala. She expressed great excitement for this year’s “Costume Art” theme. A concept that aligns with her consistently purposeful and intentional approach to style. For the event, Bassett captivated in a pink embellished Prabal Gurung gown featuring a draped bodice, floral hem details, and a striking one-shoulder silhouette. To complement the gown, makeup artist D’Andre Michael created a soft yet vibrant look using Danessa Myricks Beauty products.
Michael tapped into a “ROMANTICALLY ELEGANTE” look for the icon. The inspiration was a luminous expression of grace and sophistication. It featured a palette of soft pinks and radiant golds for a refined, glowing finish. Key details included delicate eye warmth and tiny rhinestones for sparkle. The detailed product breakdown covered skin prep, face, eyes, cheeks, and lips. He used multiple Danessa Myricks Beauty lines (e.g., Yummy Skin, Vision Flush, Groundwork Palette).
According to Harlem’s Fashion Row, the 9-1-1 star’s 2026 look was “inspired by Girl in a Pink Dress by Laura Wheeler Waring.” It was painted in 1927 during the Harlem Renaissance. “A beautiful nod to Black portraiture, elegance, and the power of being seen.”
Keke Palmer
Next, we have Keke Palmer. The actress captivated in a fiery monochromatic masterpiece. The “I Love Boosters” star truly put the red in red carpet, donning a short, draped Prabal Gurung gown featuring an elegant long train. Her spicy red bixie haircut perfectly accentuated the icon’s head-to-toe crimson aesthetic.
Best of all, her makeup by Kenya Alexis absolutely matched the vibe. Alexis told HB, “For this look, we leaned all the way into a red monochromatic look, bold yet refined. I wanted the skin to feel soft and matte with a dewy highlight to bring dimension back to the face. To bring it all together, I used some of my favorites from @danessamyricksbeauty ” From Yummy Skin Mattifying Water Powder Serum to Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed – Red Velvet (blush) to Yummy Skin Liquid Blurring Balm Mattifying Setting Spray, the face card was on 1000.
Aurora James
Accordingly, Aurora James transformed the Met Gala carpet into a high-fashion canvas. She embodied the essence of “Costume Art” in a breathtaking vintage Emanuel Ungaro black-and-white gown. To mirror the gown’s architectural drama, makeup artist Meghan Nguy curated a look that was both timeless and trend-forward. Next, the foundation of this masterpiece was a high-performance, velvet-matte base achieved with the viral Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder in 5. The Lift & Flex Hydrating Concealer in 4 ensured a seamless, second-skin finish that captured every flash. For a pop of contemporary vitality, Nguy swept Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Flushed in Jubilee across the cheeks, delivering a fresh-from-the-runway glow.
Ultimately, the true focal point was the eyes—a high-contrast, graphic statement that paid homage to the gown’s monochrome palette. Using Colorfix Mattes in Blackout for an intense, midnight depth and Colorfix Nudes in Nude #8 to sculpt and refine, the final result was a bold, artistic expression of beauty that stood out as one of the evening’s most sophisticated moments.
To get these Danessa Myricks Beauty products, head to Sephora.com and DanessaMyricksBeauty.com.
Get The Look: Celebrities Who Used Danessa Myricks Products At The Met Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com