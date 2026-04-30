Mary J. Blige Revisits Burger King Ad Backlash

R&B icon Mary J. Blige is revisiting one of the most talked-about moments of her career and making it clear she’s not laughing along with the internet.

In a recent interview, Blige opened up about her infamous 2012 Burger King commercial, where she sang about the chain’s cripsy chicken wraps. While the ad has since become a viral, meme-worthy moment, Blige says the experience was anything but funny on her end.

“It’s not funny,” she said, explaining that the backlash deeply affected her personally and professionally.

At the time, the commercial was quickly pulled after sparking widespread criticism. Many viewers — particularly within the Black community — felt the ad played into harmful stereotypes, especially with its focus on fried chicken.

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Blige has consistently maintained that what was aired was not the version she agreed to, saying the spot was released prematurely and didn’t reflect the original concept she signed up for. The fallout, she says, was immediate and overwhelming, turning what was meant to be a lighthearted campaign into a full-blown controversy.

Over the years, the moment has lived on online, often resurfacing in jokes and social media commentary. But for Blige, the situation had real consequences. She revealed that the backlash impacted her relationships in the industry and left her feeling unsupported at the time.

Now, more than a decade later, Blige says the experience taught her hard lessons about trust, representation, and how quickly things can spiral in the public eye. While fans may still laugh when the clip resurfaces, she’s making it clear that behind the viral moment was a situation that “went terribly wrong” —and one she still takes seriously today.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.