Tory Lanez Sues Prison for $100M After Stabbing

Rapper Tory Lanez is taking legal action from behind bars, filing a $100 million lawsuit against the California prison system after a violent stabbing incident that nearly cost him his life.

According to reports, Lanez — whose real name is Daystar Peterson — claims prison officials failed to protect him while he was incarcerated at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.

The lawsuit stems from a May 2025 attack, where Peterson says he was stabbed 16 times by a fellow inmate during what court documents described as an “unprovoked” assault. The injuries were severe, including collapsed lungs and permanent scarring, and Peterson was reportedly airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment.

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Peterson alleges the prison knowingly housed him with a violent offender, despite his high-profile status, which he argues made him a target. The lawsuit accuses correctional staff of negligence and claims their delayed response contributed to the severity of the attack.

The rapper is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2022 for shooting fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion during a 2020 incident. He has maintained his innocence and previously attempted to appeal the conviction.

In addiction to seeking damages for physical and emotional trauma, Peterson is also requesting compensation for long-term injuries and lost earning potential tied to the attack.

The California Department of Corrections has not publicly commented on the lawsuit, citing pending litigation.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.

