‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Cast RUvealed; Sam Star, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, A'Keria C. Davenport & Other Fan Faves Fiercely Competing In Season 11

Start your engines because RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is back with another round of the Tournament of All Stars, and the queens have been RuVealed.

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars / Paramount+

Paramount+ has unveiled the cast for Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, with 18 returning queens set to compete in what the franchise is billing as one of its most ambitious installments yet. The new season premieres Friday, May 8, with a two-episode debut.

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars / Paramount+

This time around, the Emmy-winning competition is bringing back its high-stakes “Tournament of All Stars” format, dividing contestants into three groups of six who will compete within their own brackets before advancing to the semifinals.

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars / Paramount+

The season will, of course, culminate in a Lip Sync Smackdown for the Crown, with a $200,000 grand prize and a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame on the line.

Among the returning fan favorites are newer competitors and legacy queens from across the franchise’s HERstory.

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars / Paramount+

And just between us squirrel friends, All Stars: Untucked is also back, streaming alongside the season to give you all the behind-the-scenes drama, heartbreak, and eyeliner-tinged tears from the queens.

Are YOU ready for the new batch of All Stars?

Meet The Queens Of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 11

The 18 queens returning to RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE ALL STARS are the following:

A’Keria C. Davenport (Season 11, All Stars 6), @mizakeriachanel

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars / Paramount+

Where…is…the…body? She’s right here!

Ms. A** Almighty, A’keria C. Davenport, is back, serving up her signature sass, class, and, of course, all that a**! This Davenport family femme fatale made a big impression on Season 11 and All Stars 6. Now, this pageant powerhouse is ready to conquer the competition and bring the coveted All Stars champion title home to Texas.

April Carrión (Season 6), @aprilcarrion

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars / Paramount+

April’s ready to serve spice with a side of body-ody-ody.

Since serving sizzle and sass on Season 6, the Puerto Rican princess April Carrión has evolved into a picante powerhouse serving gorgeous looks and body-ody-ody. A veteran of the L.A. stages who’s also toured internationally, April plans to keep calm and “Carrión” all the way to the Drag Race Hall of Fame!



Aura Mayari (Season 15), @auramayari



Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars / Paramount+

Can you feel the moon goddess’ Aura?

The Filipina moon goddess from Season 15, Aura Mayari has re-emerged on a quest for All Stars Glory. An otherworldly, high-energy Chicago performer who’s been wowing L.A. stages, Aura is primed and poised to light up the Main Stage and collect the ultimate cash tip of $200,000!



Crystal Methyd (Season 12), @crystalmethyd



Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars / Paramount+

Once again, there’s a Methyd to Crystal’s madness.

Crystal Methyd is back to make America glitter again! Crystal’s colorful aesthetics, kooky personality, and screwball performances have made her a staple on stages all over the world. Always surprising, the Season 12 finalist has proven there’s a method to her madness, which may just take her all the way to the top!



Hershii LiqCour-Jeté (Season 16), @hershiiliqcour

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars / Paramount+

Daddy’s home because Hershii’s here!

Hershii LiqCour-Jeté is bringing her signature glam auntie drag back to the Main Stage, claiming the first time was a trial run. The dazzling down-to-earth L.A. mama who sashayed into our hearts in Season 16 is clocking in to work, and will do anything it takes to collect the ultimate payday of $200,000.

Jasmine Kennedie (Season 14), @jasminekennedie

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars / Paramount+





The mouth is back with her acrobats and antics.



The Mouth Almighty, Jasmine Kennedie, is a fierce firecracker both on the stage and in the werkroom. A Season 14 diva who can dance, deliver drama, and serve goofy and gorgeous, Jasmine has perfected her showgirl skills in Drag Race Live in Vegas, and has proven that she’s ready for the Hall of Fame. This is her moment!

Joey Jay (Season 13), @joeyjayisgay

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It’s time to bring back the self-proclaimed “filler queen” of season 13.

Back and gayer than ever, all the way from Season 13, it’s funny and fresh Joey Jay! Get ready to get to know this dishy drag dynamo all over again. The once wigless wonder has manifested and marinated in her own drag finishing school, and is ready to graduate as the ponytailed star pupil of All Stars 11.

Kennedy Davenport (Season 7, All Stars 3), @kennedyddoftx

Source: RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars / Paramount+





All Stars is catching a flight to New York…LaGuardia…Kennedy Davenport!