Listen Live
Close
Politics

“Victims or Whatever”: Donald Trump Draws Fire Over Epstein

Donald Trump Draws Fire Over Comments About Epstein’s “Victims or Whatever”

Trump dismisses reported survivors of Jeffrey Epstein, while continuing to distance himself from the disgraced financier.

Published on April 17, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
United-States-President-July-01-2025
Source: MEHMET ESER / Getty

President Donald Trump continued his laissez-faire attitude towards survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s alleged sexual assault as he looks to downplay the Epstein files, calling them “victims, or whatever.” 

On Thursday, while taking questions from reporters outside the White House, Trump was asked whether he believed there should be a public hearing for the reported Epstein survivors.

“Well, I’m ok with it. I think we’ve had a lot of, a couple of hearings. I’m ok with it, the president said, Raw Story reports. “But I understand that the women didn’t want to go under oath. That’s what I heard. That the women, the victims, or whatever, refuse to go under oath. Which is a little surprising,” 

Trump has tried to distance himself from the convicted sex trafficker, and despite several photos and thousands of mentions in the Epstein files, Trump continues to deny any wrongdoing. 

Raw Story notes that “in 2002, Trump called Epstein a ‘terrific guy’ who likes ‘beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.’ The two were photographed together at parties throughout the 1990s.”

After Epstein’s arrest in 2019, Trump claimed that he was “not a fan” of the mysterious man whose wealth seemed to come from his connections to the extremely wealthy people in his circle. Trump claimed that the two had a fallout years before his arrest. Trump sued the Wall Street Journal for $10 billion over a report claiming that Trump wrote a “bawdy” letter he allegedly sent Epstein. The case was dismissed. 

In April 2026, Amanda Ungaro, a former friend of Melania’s, was going through a custody issue with Trump’s friend Paolo Zampolli. Ungaro claimed that Zampolli used his influence to have her deported back to Brazil. 

First lady Melania Trump recently issued a statement claiming that she had no connection to Epstein, adding that she was not a part of Epstein’s network.

See the ongoing reaction to Trump’s relation to the Epstein files below.

Donald Trump Draws Fire Over Comments About Epstein’s “Victims or Whatever” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
19 Items
Music  |  paige.boyd

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026: Full List of Inductees and Snubs

Comment
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip  |  Konan

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Comment
We Them Ones Comedy Tour Baltimore Graphic
Events  |  Editor Staff

We Them Ones Comedy Tour Hits CFG Bank Arena May 1

Comment
Trending

Trending

Celebrity News  |  lexdirects

Fed Up & Stuck! Cardi B Says She's Canceling Atlanta Concert, Drags 'Disrespectful' Arena Staff Before Demanding Apology

Comment
Real 92.3's The Real Show
Celebrity News  |  Chey Parker

Usher and Chris Brown Drop Dates for Joint Tour

Comment

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close