Dwight Howard Drops Restraining Order Against Amy Luciani, Here's A Timeline Of Their Tumultuous Time As Husband & Wife

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

The breakup between Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani has taken another turn this week, with the former NBA player officially dropping his restraining order against his estranged wife. Check out the relationship timeline between the two stars inside.

As both parties move toward what Howard’s legal team describes as a more “amicable resolution,” it looks like the pretty private couple has decided to officially part ways. According to PEOPLE, the decision shows a shift in tone after weeks of public tension, legal filings, and viral accusations that kept their relationship in headlines.

The couple’s split has been anything but quiet. PEOPLE reports that authorities were called to Howard’s Georgia home multiple times in early March over separate incidents involving a domestic dispute, a reported theft, and a wellness concern. Howard also alleged that Luciani took personal belongings, including cash and valuables. The claims added another layer to an already complicated situation.

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

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While neither side has publicly detailed every aspect of what went wrong, both appear to be stepping back from escalation and focusing on resolving their divorce privately.

Their relationship moved quickly from public debut to marriage, and it has been marked by highs and lows that played out both online and behind the scenes. As previously detailed, the pair’s romance unfolded at a rapid pace — with engagement and marriage happening within weeks. However, that same intensity seemed to carry over into their conflicts, leading to multiple separations and reconciliations, and ultimately to this current split.

For fans just trying to keep up with their swift-moving relationship, here is a definitive timeline of how things unfolded between Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani.