Offset Performs Days After Shooting, Mom Speaks Out

Offset has returned to the stage just five days after being shot, while his mother is now speaking out about the incident that landed him in the hospital.

The rapper was shot on April 6, outside of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida following what police say was a fight that escalated into gunfire. Authorities confirmed Offset suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized before being released days later.

Despite the incident, Offset shocked fans by performing at the University of Arkansas’ Rowfest, where he initially appeared in a wheelchair before standing a delivering a full set. The moment quickly went viral, with many praising his resilience.

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In the aftermath, Offset’s mother, Latabia Woodward, was seen supporting him at the hospital and has since expressed relief that her son survived the incident.

As for who may be responsible for the shooting, police say Lil Tjay, a fellow rapper, was arrested at the scene for disorderly conduct, but officials have clarified he has not been charged in connection to the shooting itself. Investigators are still working to determine exactly who fired the weapon.

The situation has also reignited conversations online about Offset’s lifestyle since separating from his ex-wife rapper Cardi B. In a statement following the shooting, he wrote, “Life’s a gamble and I’m still playing to win,” which some fans connected to ongoing rumors about his gambling habits — especially after reports surfaced about an alleged casino-related debt.

For now, Offset appears focused on recovery and music, but the incident adds another intense chapter to a career that has already seen its share of public highs and personal challenges.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI.