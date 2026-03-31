Angela Simmons Speaks on Yo Gotti Breakup

Johnny Nunez

Angela Simmons recently opened up about her breakup with Yo Gotti during an appearance on Cam Newton’s Funky Friday podcast. Reflecting on their relationship, she made it clear she has no regrets, explaining that experiencing love even if it ends is better than never having it at all.

During the candid conversation, Simmons also looked back on her personal growth, sharing that she believes she would “be a great wife.” When Newton pressed her on whether that meant Gotti wouldn’t be a great husband, she quickly shut that down and instead offered a more understanding perspective. According to Simmons, the relationship may have ended simply because they weren’t aligned at the same point in life. She emphasized that she still has love and respect for him and his family, suggesting timing not incompatibility played the biggest role.

Elsewhere in the interview, Simmons revealed she once went on a date with Newton back in 2011, adding another interesting layer to their on-screen chemistry.

Simmons and Gotti first sparked dating rumors in 2022 and quickly became a widely talked-about couple. By last year, fans began speculating about a breakup after the two shared cryptic messages on social media, seemingly confirming their split.