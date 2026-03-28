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BWI Airport Urges Passengers to Arrive 4 Hours Early

BWI Airport Urges Passengers to Arrive 4 Hours Early Amid Record Security Delays

Published on March 28, 2026
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Charlotte Douglas International Airport
Charlotte Douglas International Airport

Travelers departing from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport this weekend are being advised to arrive significantly earlier than usual, as security lines have extended beyond the terminal.

In a message posted on X Saturday morning, airport officials urged passengers: “If you are traveling today or tomorrow, please arrive at the airport 4 hours early.” The airport noted it is experiencing unusually long wait times at security checkpoints, adding that such delays are unprecedented compared to typical conditions.

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