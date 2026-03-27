Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Rihanna Home Shooting

A woman accused of opening fire at Rihanna’s Los Angeles-area home has officially pleaded not guilty, as new details continue to emerge in the high-profile case.

According to reports, Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, 35, entered a not guilty plea in Los Angeles Superior Court this week. She is facing 14 felony charges, including attempted murder and multiple counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Prosecutors say Ortiz drove to Rihanna’s Beverly Hills-area residence on March 8, 2026, and fired as many as 20 rounds from an AR-15-style rifle toward the property while the singer, her partner A$AP Rocky, their children, staffers and family members were inside. Despite the terrifying situation, no injuries were reported, though bullets struck parts of the home and nearby structures, including the children’s nursery wall.

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Authorities say Ortiz fled the scene but was later arrested the same day. Police reportedly recovered the weapon, additional ammunition, and even a disguise in her vehicle. Her bail has been set at approximately $1.8 million, and a judge denied requests to lower it, citing concerns about public safety and flight risk.

Ortiz, a licensed speech pathologist, could face life in prison if convicted on all counts. Investigators have not yet confirmed a motive, though reports note she had previously posted erratic videos about Rihanna on social media.

As the case moves forward, a preliminary hearing is expected in the coming weeks to determine how it will proceed to trial.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI and reviewed for accuracy.