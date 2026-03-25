Bill Cosby Ordered to Pay $60M in Assault Case

Bill Cosby has been ordered to pay $59.25 million to a woman who accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her in 1972, following a recent civil trial in California. The verdict stems from a lawsuit filed by Donna Motsinger, who told jurors Cosby assaulted her after inviting her to one of his comedy shows more than five decades ago.

A lot of headlines have focused on the $19.25 million figure, but that only covered the jury’s award for past and future pain and suffering. The full amount rose to $59.25 million after jurors added $40 million in punitive damages.

According to the Associated Press, Motsinger testified that Cosby gave her wine and a pill that left her incapacitated before she later woke up partially unclothed and believed she had been raped. Cosby denied there allegations, and his attorney said his legal team plans to appeal the verdict.

The case is the latest in a long line of allegations against the former comedian and TV star, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 60 women over the years. Cosby was criminally convicted in 2018 for assaulting Andrea Constand, but that conviction was overturned in 2021 by Pennsylvania’s highest court on due process grounds after he had served nearly three years in prison.

Even after his release, Cosby has continued to face civil lawsuits and public scrutiny. This latest verdict adds another major financial and legal blow to the disgraced entertainer’s legacy, while also giving another accuser closure and accountability after decades of waiting.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI and reviewed for accuracy.