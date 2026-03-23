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Shyne Claims He Dated Brandy, She Quickly Shuts It Down

Shyne says he and Brandy dated back in the day, but she quickly denies it, sparking reactions from social media and her little brother.

Published on March 23, 2026
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A recent interview featuring Shyne has sparked major conversation after the Belizean politician and former rapper suggested he and Brandy had a romantic connection back in the late 90s — a time when she was also linked to Mase.

The moment came during Shyne’s appearance on the It Is What It Is podcast, where the hosts revisited rumors about Brandy’s dating history. While the conversation was lighthearted, both Shyne and Mase joked about being involved with the singer at the same time. Shyne described himself as wanting to be “special” in her life, but that Mase was in the lead as Brandy’s romantic interest at the time.

However, Brandy quickly shut down the narrative. In a rare public statement shared on social media, she clarified that she and Shyne were never romantically involved. “I had a platonic friendship with rapper Shyne … we did not date,” she wrote, calling the resurfaced claims a misrepresentation of their relationship.

The situation escalated when her brother Ray J jumped in, defending his sister in a now-viral video. Ray J warned the men to “keep my sister’s name out of your mouth,” expressing frustration and hurling threats over what he saw as disrespectful commentary.

Brandy also addressed Ray J’s reaction, saying she did not ask him to speak on her behalf and prefers to handle matters privately.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI and reviewed for accuracy.

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90s 92Q baltimore Brandy Cam'ron chey parker dating rumors It Is What It Is love Mase Podcast quicksilva morning show quicksilva show ray j

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