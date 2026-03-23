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Trump Deploys ICE Agents to Airports Amid TSA Shortage

ICE agents sent to airports as TSA shortages worsen during the partial government shutdown, causing travel delays nationwide.

Published on March 23, 2026
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Air travelers across the U.S. have been dealing with long lines and delays for weeks due to a growing shortage of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers during the ongoing partial government shutdown. In response to the strain on airport operations President Donald Trump has now ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to be deployed to major airports to help support security efforts.

According to reports, ICE agents have been sent to more than a dozen airports in cities including Atlanta, New York, Chicago, and Houston to help manage crowds and support TSA operations. Officials say the agents are primarily assisting with non-specialized tasks like crowd control, directing exit and entry lanes, and checking IDs, not conducting immigration enforcement.

The staffing crisis stems from the partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, which began mid-February after lawmakers failed to reach a funding agreement. As a result, more than 50,000 TSA employees have been working without pay, leading to high absentee rates and hundreds of resignations.

At some airports, absentee rates have reportedly climbed as high as 40 percent or more, creating hours-long security lines and widespread frustration among travelers. ICE agents are being brought in as a temporary solution to ease pressure on the system, though early reports on Monday suggest their presence has had limited impact on reducing wait times.

The decision has also sparked criticism, with some lawmakers and unions arguing that ICE agents are not properly trained for airport security roles and raising concerns about their presence in civilian travel spaces.

Until Congress reaches a deal to restore funding, travelers are being advised to arrive at airports significantly earlier than usual.

This article was produced with the assistance of AI and reviewed for accuracy.

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