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DMV LOCAL RECAP: DC Traffic Camera Ban Moves Forward

A bill to ban DC traffic cameras advances in Congress, sparking debate over safety, fines, and millions in revenue.

Published on March 20, 2026
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DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

Lawmakers are pushing forward a bill that would eliminate automated traffic cameras across Washington, DC, a move that’s already sparking strong reactions from both supporters and critics. The legislation recently cleared the House Oversight Committee in a narrow 21–19 vote, largely along party lines, and now heads to the full House for consideration.

If passed, the bill would end photo enforcement from the city’s 500+ traffic cameras and allow drivers to once again make right turns on red lights—something currently restricted in many areas.Supporters of the bill, including Scott Perry, argue that residents and commuters are being unfairly targeted. Perry claims the cameras have generated hundreds of millions of dollars in fines, citing roughly $267 million in revenue last year alone. Critics of the system say the program prioritizes profit over public safety, hitting drivers with costly penalties for minor infractions. However, not everyone agrees. Opponents warn that removing the cameras could lead to more dangerous driving behavior.

Traffic enforcement advocates argue that the cameras play a key role in deterring speeding, reducing crashes, and protecting pedestrians in one of the region’s busiest urban areas.Still, some skeptics point to public safety data, questioning whether the cameras have significantly improved accident rates over time.

That ongoing debate—safety versus revenue—is now at the center of the conversation. For DMV drivers, the takeaway is simple: nothing has changed yet. Until the bill is fully passed, traffic cameras remain active, and fines are still being issued.So for now, officials say drivers should stay alert, follow posted speed limits, and avoid costly tickets—because those cameras are still watching.

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DMV LOCAL RECAP: DC Traffic Camera Ban Moves Forward was originally published on kysdc.com

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