"Vacancy" and Vibes: Ari Lennox Opens Up About Music and Growth

Source: Reach Media / Radio One

Ari Lennox pulled up to “Posted on the Corner” with DJ Misses and Incognito, and let’s just say, she didn’t hold back. From her new album “Vacancy” to dropping gems about self-love and mental health, Ari gave us all the vibes we didn’t know we needed.

First off, let’s talk about “Vacancy.” Ari described it as her way of filling the empty spaces in life with peace, love, and a whole lot of sensuality. She’s in her grown-woman era, and it shows. With heavy-hitter producers like Jermaine Dupri and Brian Michael Cox in the mix, she’s serving up tracks that hit different. And let’s not forget her DC roots—Ari’s bringing that Go-Go energy, repping the culture loud and proud.

RELATED STORY: Inside CeeLo Green’s New Album ‘Atlanta’ & Single “Tomorrow Die Today”

RELATED STORY: How Josh Levi is Redefining R&B with the Hydraulic Tour

✕

But it wasn’t just about the music. Ari got real about her personal journey. She opened up about therapy and how it’s helped her set boundaries and protect her peace. “Therapy’s been a game-changer,” she said, encouraging everyone to prioritize their mental health. And when it comes to relationships? Ari’s all about self-love and cutting off toxic vibes. “You gotta recognize the red flags and choose you,” she said. Preach, sis!

Love 92 Q? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The vibe of the interview was straight-up chill. DJ Misses kept it relatable, asking about Ari’s growth and love life, while Incognito brought the laughs and kept the convo flowing. The chemistry between the hosts and Ari made it feel like you were kicking it with your crew, just chopping it up about life and leveling up.

READ MORE STORIES

Ari also spilled some tea on the music industry. She’s not here for the streaming struggles and made it clear she’s all about owning her creative control. “I just want my music to be pretty and meaningful,” she said. And honestly, that’s the energy we’re all trying to match.

Ari left us with a message that hit home: “It’s all about finding peace and being true to yourself.” Whether you’re vibing to her music or taking notes from her journey, Ari Lennox is the blueprint for living authentically.

"Vacancy" and Vibes: Ari Lennox Opens Up About Music and Growth was originally published on blackamericaweb.com