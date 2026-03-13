Heeyyyyy Mrs. Holland! Zendaya Appears to Confirm Tom Holland Wedding Rumors With Playful Ring Reveal

Zendaya hinted at marriage to Tom Holland during an awards show event

Sources claim Zendaya was overheard accepting congratulations from guests

Zendaya's stylist previously stated the wedding had already taken place

Zendaya just dropped a pretty big hint about her relationship status.

Source: Julian Hamilton / Getty

During a playful moment at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards on Thursday, the Dune star seemed to confirm that she and Tom Holland have already tied the knot.

The actress attended the event at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles this week. While she kept her lips sealed when it came to questions about her relationship status, she gave fans a little hint during a moment onstage when host Marsai Martin jokingly put her on the spot.

The Black-ish actress teased that Zendaya “didn’t play about her personal life,” before asking her to “just give a little nod or signal” about when she should send a wedding gift, clearly alluding to rumors that Zendaya and her longtime love, Tom Holland, secretly got married.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Rather than answering the question directly, Zendaya reacted in the sweetest way possible: she lifted her hands up to hide her face and flashed what appeared to be a gold wedding band, prompting cheers and applause from the crowd.

The Spider-Man star couldn’t contain her laughter as Martin kept the joke going, saying she planned to send Zendaya “T and Z forever” monogrammed towels as a wedding present.

According to reports from People, a source also claims Zendaya was overheard accepting congratulations from other guests throughout the event.

Z and Holland, both 29, have been the subject of marriage speculation for months, though they’ve been known to keep their relationship as private as possible over the years. The pair reportedly got engaged during the 2024 holiday season–But Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, recently stirred up even more speculation when he revealed that the wedding had already taken place.

“The wedding has already happened,” he told Access Hollywood when asked about the couple’s nuptials during a red carpet interview at the 2026 SAG Actor Awards earlier this month. “You missed it.”

Rumors picked up even more last month, after Zendaya was spotted wearing a simple gold band on her left ring finger instead of her usual 5-carat diamond engagement ring. Photos obtained by Page Six on Feb. 20 showed the Dune star sporting the gold band while out in Beverly Hills with film producer Josh Lieberman.

Since then, she’s continued wearing the ring in public — including at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday and in a recent photo shoot alongside her The Drama co-star Robert Pattinson.

Neither Zendaya nor Holland has officially confirmed their marriage, and knowing them, they probably won’t. But, as private as they are, this seems to be all the confirmation we need to say: Congrats Mr. and Mrs. Holland!

Heeyyyyy Mrs. Holland! Zendaya Appears to Confirm Tom Holland Wedding Rumors With Playful Ring Reveal was originally published on bossip.com