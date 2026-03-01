Listen Live
Megan Thee Stallion Stuns At AMIRI's Milan Store Grand Opening

Real Haute Girl S**t! Megan Thee Sumptuous Stallion Scintillates In Curve-Caressing Dress At AMIRI’s Milan Flagship Store Celebration, Extends Slay Streak

Megan Thee Stallion stuns at AMIRI's lavish grand opening celebration for flagship store in Milan

Published on February 28, 2026
Real Haut Girl S**t!

Amiri's Milan flagship store grand opening asset
Source: Amiri

All eyes were on Megan Thee Sumptuous Stallion who stunned in a curve-caressing see-through dress at AMIRI’s luxurious flagship store grand opening celebration in Milan.

Thee Showstopping Stallion turned heads at the lavish affair which brought together a dynamic array of guests for curated candy tasting, a vintage Hollywood-style photobooth, AMIRI-branded biscuits and popcorn, and specialty cocktails inspired by iconic Sunset Boulevard nights.

Amiri's Milan flagship store grand opening asset
Source: Amiri
Amiri's Milan flagship store grand opening asset
Source: Amiri
Amiri's Milan flagship store grand opening asset
Source: Amiri

Adding an artistic touch to the exclusive experience, a live illustrator created bespoke portraits of guests throughout the night, further enhancing the event’s cinematic atmosphere.

Amiri's Milan flagship store grand opening asset
Source: Amiri
Amiri's Milan flagship store grand opening asset
Source: Amiri
Amiri's Milan flagship store grand opening asset
Source: Amiri

Notable guests included Becky along with various fashion tastemakers and moment makers who soaked up pristine vibes at the extravagant event which seamlessly blended Milanese sophistication with the bold energy that defines AMIRI’s Hollywood heritage.

“Opening our first boutique in Milan, and our first space in Europe, marks an exciting new chapter for AMIRI,” said AMIRI Founder and Creative Director Mike Amiri in a statement.

“Expanding our presence across Europe–a place we already call our second home–feels totally natural. What excites me most is allowing customers to explore the AMIRI universe–to discover our distinctly Hollywood sensibility into a city celebrated for timeless elegance.”

“Milan’s legacy in craftsmanship challenges us to engage today’s global, hyperconnected audience with fresh energy, bridging classic artistry with a modern rhythm.”

Meg’s latest power move came just days after the hitmaking hauttie took over this year’s Winter Olympics where she gave her hotties an inside look at the globally obsessed over games.

While taking Milan, Meg linked up with Olympic long track speed skater Sarah Warren who guided the famously fit rapper through a warm-up that had her wondering if she needed to go harder as Warren easily achieved a deep one-legged squat for a perfect skater stance.

Which Olympic sport do you think Meg would dominate? Will you be stopping by the AMIRI store the next time you’re in Milan? Tell us down below and enjoy more of Haute Girl Meg’s hottest photos on the flip.

Real Haute Girl S**t! Megan Thee Sumptuous Stallion Scintillates In Curve-Caressing Dress At AMIRI’s Milan Flagship Store Celebration, Extends Slay Streak was originally published on bossip.com

