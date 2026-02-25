Trump Delivers Longest State of the Union Address in History

President Donald Trump delivered his 2026 State of the Union address Tuesday night, marking the longest speech of its kind in U.S. history at approximately 108 minutes, as he outlined his administration’s priorities and defended his record amid deep political divisions.

During the address, Trump highlighted what he described as major accomplishments in immigration enforcement, economic policy, and national security. He claimed the country had experienced a “turnaround for the ages,” pointing to border crackdowns and economic gains while criticizing Democrats over immigration and government spending.

A key part of his legislative agenda included urging Congress to restore funding to the Department of Homeland Security, which has faced disruptions during the ongoing partial government shutdown. The funding dispute followed tensions after the fatal shooting of a civilian by an ICE agent in Minnesota, which fueled protests and even more political disagreement over immigration policies.

Love News? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Trump also called on lawmakers to pass the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections. Supporters argue the measure would protect election integrity, while critics say voter fraud remains extremely rare and warn the proposal could make voting more difficult for some Americans.

Several Democrats boycotted the address entirely, while others protested from inside the chamber. Representative Al Green was escorted out after holding up a sign that read, “Black people are not apes,” amid loud reactions from both sides. Democrats also held alternative “People’s State of the Union” events to voice opposition to Trump’s policies and rally supporters.

Overall, the address reflected a sharply divided political climate, with Trump positioning his administration as restoring American strength while critics challenged his policies and claims.