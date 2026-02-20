Jesse Jackson’s Funeral Plans Announced After Passing

Funeral arrangements have been announced for legendary civil rights leader Reverend Jesse Jackson following his passing on February 17, 2026, marking the end of a historic life dedicated to fighting for equality and justice. According to the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the organization Jackson founded, the public will have multiple opportunities to honor his legacy in Chicago.

Jackson will lie in state at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters on February 25 and 26, with doors opening to the public at 10 a.m. each day. A special event called “The People’s Celebration” is scheduled for February 27 at the House of Hope, followed by his official home going service on February 28 at Rainbow PUSH headquarters, where supporters, leaders, and admirers are expected to gather to pay their respects.

Rev. Jackson was one of the most influential civil rights figures of the modern era. A protégé of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jackson became a prominent voice in the Civil Rights Movement and later founded the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, an international organization focused on social justice, economic empowerment, and political equality for marginalized communities.

Throughout his decades-long career, Jackson led marches, advocated for voting rights, and worked to expand opportunities for Black Americans and underserved populations. His work also extended into politics, where he ran for president twice in the 1980s, helping pave the way for future Black political leaders on the national stage.