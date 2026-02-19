Gunna Sparks Netflix Doc Rumors with Cryptic Billboard

Fans are buzzing after a mysterious billboard tied to Gunna appeared to tease a potential Netflix documentary coinciding with his latest album rollout. The billboard, which promotes a project titled The Last Wun, describes the Atlanta rapper as “The one they counted out,” with the Netflix logo, sparking speculation that the phrase could refer to a documentary chronicling his recent legal battles and comeback.

While neither Gunna nor Netflix has officially confirmed the documentary, the billboard messaging and timing have reignited rumors about a film that would share its name with his sixth studio album, The Last Wun. The album, released August 2025, is notably his final project under YSL Records (YSL), marking the end of an era and a major transition in his career.

The speculation comes after a turbulent period for Gunna, who was arrested in 2022 as part of the high-profile YSL RICO case. He spent about eight months in jail before accepting an Alford plea and being released in December 2022, allowing him to maintain his innocence while resolving the charges.

Despite criticism and accusations from peers and fans, Gunna mounted a successful comeback. His post-release projects and performances helped reestablish his place in Hip Hop, with his music addressing the controversy directly and reaffirming his resilience.

If confirmed, the rumored documentary could offer Gunna’s most personal look yet into navigating public scrutiny, rebuilding his reputation, and closing out his chapter with YSL. For now, fans are watching closely, waiting to see whether The Last Wun will extend beyond music and onto the screen.