Young Thug Goes Off About Gunna in Leaked Jail Call

In a phone conversation with a friend, the rapper accuses Gunna of betrayal for taking a plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

Published on September 4, 2025

Leaked audio from Young Thug’s jail phone calls are sparking controversy in the Hip Hop world, once again. But this time, it’s a raw moment during a conversation with a friend, who’s publicly assumed to be another rapper, 21 Savage, where he lashes out at Gunna for taking a plea deal during the YSL RICO case.

In the recording, Thug denounces Gunna’s Alford plea saying, “I wish he never get p*ssy no more, he will never get another dollar in the world, you don’t deserve nothing,” adding that Gunna “did that sh*t to get out for a hoe.” He harsh words paint his fellow rapper’s plea deal not as legal strategy, but as a betrayal of loyalty and street code.

Both rap stars were targets of a massive RICO indictment in Georgia involving YSL Records. Gunna cut a deal in 2022 with an Alford plea that led to his release from jail after time served, plus probation and community service. Meanwhile, Thug stayed incarcerated and later entered his own plea in October 2024.

In another leaked audio clip, Thug tells 21 Savage that his issue with Gunna isn’t just legal, but personal, claiming that Gunna accepted the Alford plea “to get out for a woman” and for money.

The leaks are causing major ripples in social media’s court of public opinion as they expose the cracks in YSL’s inner circle. Fans and critics alike, including DJ Akademiks, even suggest that Gunna’s camp might be behind the leak.

Gunna has yet to respond to the audio being leaked and recently hosted a Wunna Run 5K to promote better health in partnership with his nonprofit organization, Gunna’s Great Giveaway.

21 savage 92Q baltimore chey parker DJ Akademiks Gunna leaked phone plea deal quicksilva show RICO trial trial Young Thug ysl

