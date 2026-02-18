J. Cole Announces “The Fall Off” Tour, Baltimore Date Set

J. Cole has officially announced his highly anticipated The Fall Off Tour, and fans are already scrambling to secure presale tickets ahead of the general release. The massive global tour supports his newly released seventh studio album, The Fall Off, which dropped on February 6 and marks his first solo headline tour in five years.

The tour will span more than 50 cities across North America and beyond, with Baltimore officially on the list. Cole is set to perform at CFG bank Arena on July 23, 2026, at 8 p.m., making it one of the most anticipated hip-hop events of the summer in the city. Presale began February 17, with additional presale windows throughout the week before general ticket sales open February 20, sending fans into online queues within minutes of launch.

Ticket prices vary depending on seating and city, with international ticket ranges equivalent to roughly $130 to more than $450 USD, while some U.S. presale seats reported by fans have appeared as low as around $85 and climbing into premium VIP pricing tiers.

Over the weekend, Cole also made a surprise appearance in Maryland, fueling even more excitement among local fans ahead of his upcoming Baltimore tour stop. His presence was another green flag for the deep connection he’s maintained with DMV and Baltimore listeners throughout his career.

With The Fall Off rumored to be his final album and this potentially his last major tour run, demand is at an all-time high. Fans are treating the presale like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and if the early rush is any indication, Baltimore’s July show could sell out fast.