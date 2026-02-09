Kim Kardashian Kopiously Kriticized After North West Shows Off Over A Dozen Piercings On Her Hand, Pierced Progeny Drops Debut Single

Kim Kardashian is once again finding herself in the crosshairs of the parenting police as the public reacts to North West’s finger piercings. The controversy reignited on Thursday, when 12-year-old North West shared a photo on her Instagram Stories displaying what appeared to be over a dozen piercings scattered across her hands and fingers.

According to PEOPLE, the image, which featured needle and hand emojis, immediately went viral and focused the internet’s attention back on the long-standing debate surrounding Kim’s parenting choices.

While some of the jewelry is believed to be temporary or adhesive, the inclusion of what looks like multiple microdermal piercings has sparked a wave of concern from fans and health experts alike, who worry about the permanent piercings and the risk associated with such decisions on a pre-teen.

The public outcry regarding this specific style choice is not a new phenomenon for the Kardashian-West household. The backlash originally began in September 2025 when North’s finger piercings were first spotted during a family trip to Rome. At the time, North was seen with a single dermal piercing on her middle finger, a choice that professional piercers noted carries a high risk of infection and rejection due to the constant movement of the hands.

Critics have been vocal on social media ever since, often arguing that Kardashian is acting more like a friend than a mother by allowing her daughter to undergo procedures that many shops won’t perform on anyone under eighteen.

Despite the pushback, North has doubled down on the look, recently showcasing at least three piercings on her fingers alongside additional studs and spikes on her wrists.

Kim Kardashian Says North West’s Finger Piercings Are Self-Expression

Kardashian has attempted to defend the situation by asking for “a little bit of grace” and explaining that she views the style as a form of creative expression.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, she mentioned that North has a unique sense of self and that she doesn’t want to stifle her daughter’s curiosity. Kardashian has even suggested that many of the looks people find “disturbing” are actually just part of elaborate costumes or filters, pointing to a previous incident where North used fake body modifications for a Halloween look.

However, the recurring appearance of North’s finger piercings in non-costume settings has made fans skeptical of the “everything is fake” defense. Kardashian’s joint TikTok account with North even engaged with the trolls directly, replying to one concerned user by simply stating that the drama is a “non-issue.”

As Complex reported, the 12-year-old has even turned the media circus into a business opportunity with the release of her debut self-produced single, “PIERCING ON MY HAND,” which officially dropped on February 6.

The track serves as a bold style manifesto where North raps about her love for “piercings and tats” and dismisses the “angry” people who don’t understand her mainstream influence.

What do YOU think about North West’s piercings?

The post Kim Kardashian Kopiously Kriticized After North West Shows Off Over A Dozen Piercings On Her Hand, Pierced Progeny Drops Debut Single appeared first on Bossip.

