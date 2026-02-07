Kim Kardashian to Retake the Bar Exam: “I’m Going to Keep Studying.”

Kim Kardashian isn’t letting one setback derail her long-term goal of becoming a lawyer.

In a new cover story with Complex, the entrepreneur and reality star opened up about her continued commitment to passing the bar exam, despite previously falling short.

Interestingly, Kim admitted that her mindset immediately after the test was very different.

“Interestingly, I said going into it that I would never try again,” she revealed. “I called it a ‘one and done’ because of time and energy constraints.”

But that feeling didn’t last long.

“The day after, I started studying again and haven’t stopped,” she added. “One day, I’ll retake it. I don’t know when; I have to find the time. But I don’t think I could live with myself if I don’t try again. I can’t pass up the opportunity. I didn’t come this far just to give up.”

The Failure

Kardashian previously learned that she did not pass the bar exam back in November, a moment that played out emotionally during the Season 7 finale of The Kardashians. She later addressed the news publicly on Instagram, sharing photos from her study process and reflecting on the disappointment.

“On November 7th, I found out I didn’t pass the bar. It was disappointing, but it wasn’t the end,” she wrote. “This dream means too much to me to walk away from, so I’m going to keep studying, keep learning, and keep showing up for myself until I get there.”

Her legal journey, which began through California’s Law Office Study Program rather than traditional law school, has spanned several years and included advocacy work around criminal justice reform.

Family First

Elsewhere in the Complex feature, Kardashian also touched briefly on her relationship with ex-husband Kanye West, emphasizing a united front when it comes to parenting.

“We’ll always be family,” she said. “We both know that. We will be okay, and there’s so much love for our family. We want what’s best for our kids.”

While the timeline for her next bar exam attempt remains unclear, one thing is certain, Kim Kardashian isn’t closing the book on her legal ambitions anytime soon. I don’t know, I feel like there’s a lesson about never giving up in there somewhere.

So, keep going. Whatever you want to do in life, keep going.