Kim Kardashian Says She’s Weeks Away From Becoming a Licensed Attorney

From reality star to courtroom contender, Kim Kardashian says she’s almost reached the finish line in her years-long journey toward becoming a lawyer.

The 45-year-old entrepreneur revealed on The Graham Norton Show that she’s just two weeks away from knowing whether she officially passed the California bar exam. If she does, she’ll finally earn her law license, the result of more than 5,000 hours of study through California’s Law Office Study Program, a non-traditional path that allows apprentices to train under practicing attorneys instead of attending law school.

Kardashian began the journey back in 2018, inspired by her father, the late Robert Kardashian Sr., who famously served on O.J. Simpson’s defense team. Since then, she’s passed the so-called “baby bar” in 2021 and the Multistate Professional Responsibility Exam earlier this year, all while running businesses, raising four kids, and filming multiple shows.

“I will be qualified in two weeks. I hope to practice law,” Kardashian told the BBC host. “Maybe in 10 years, I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want.”

Her mentor, attorney Jessica Jackson, confirmed that the process stretched over six years (delayed by the pandemic and Kardashian’s packed schedule), but said her student’s focus never wavered.

Even co-star Sarah Paulson, who worked alongside Kardashian on the upcoming Hulu legal drama All’s Fair, was impressed.

“She made me feel like a slacker,” Paulson joked. “She’s running a business, raising four kids, and studying law. She really is an impressive person.”

For Kim, this isn’t about reinvention, it’s about legacy. If the results go her way, we could be seeing the start of a whole new chapter: Kim K, Esquire.