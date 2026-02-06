Normani & Other NFL WAGs Strip Down For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

Source: Katherine Goguen / Katherine Goguen

WAGs (Or Wives And Girlfriends) have taken on a new meaning with the likes of Ciara and Cardi B joining the ranks, so Sports Illustrated decided to honor some of the women behind the NFL’s men with their own swimsuit issue.

Starting off is singer Normani, who’s engaged to Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf. But she’s a star in her own right as a member of Fifth Harmony before venturing out for her solo career.

She released her long-awaited album Dopamine in 2024, but eager fans will be happy to know that after living more, she’s ready to get back in the studio.

​“I feel more creative than ever and feel more motivated and inspired than ever. Since I put out [Dopamine], a lot has changed,” Normani told SI. “I’ve been going through so many major life transitions that I’m really, really excited for. And I see so much beauty in [them]. I’m just enjoying the journey and the process in those transitions. And so, for me, the sky really is the limit.”

Shot by Katherine Goguen in Fort Myers, Florida, Normani wears an orange bikini with chain detailing and another with oversized braiding along the edge as she lies on the beach while the water washes in.

Ronika Love was also part of the shoot and is the wife of Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. She’s an athlete in her own right who plays professional volleyball for the San Diego Mojo. While she was ready to strip down for the shoot and show off her athletic body, she did so as a mother-to-be. Still, she was stunned in a green-and-gold bikini, showing off her baby bump.

“I always wanted to be on Sports Illustrated—never imagined it was going to be pregnant,” she says. “But I think there’s so much power in being a woman and growing a human, but like, looking sexy on the beach.”

She was joined by fellow former college athlete Haley Cavinder, who, alongside her sister Hanna, was a pioneer in the NIL boom as a college basketball player. Cavinder’s also engaged to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

Claire Kittle, George Kittle’s wife, also made an appearance in the shoot, as did Jared Goff’s wife and model Christen Harper, a SI veteran who has been in the magazine six times.

But leading the photo shoot is three-time Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, who’s forging her own career as the co-owner of the women’s soccer team, Kansas City Current.

See some of the shots from the ladies below.