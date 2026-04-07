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Ravens Tease New Era With First Uniform Redesign in 26 Years

Published on April 7, 2026
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A new era is taking shape in Baltimore and it’s coming with a fresh look.

The Ravens are set to unveil a brand-new uniform collection for the 2026 season, marking the first full redesign in 26 years. The reveal will happen during a PSL-exclusive event on Thursday, April 16 at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

This latest rollout signals the start of the team’s next chapter, both on and off the field. While the Ravens introduced the “Purple Rising” helmet in 2024 and debuted their all-purple Color Rush look back in 2016, this is the first time the entire uniform system is getting a complete refresh.

The event will be hosted by ESPN’s Peter Schrager and will include a sit-down conversation with new head coach Jesse Minter, giving fans an early glimpse into the vision for the team moving forward.

It won’t just be about football either. The night is set to feature a live performance from Go Go Gadjet, along with appearances from current players and a lineup of Ravens legends. Fans can expect to see familiar names like Terrell Suggs, Jamal Lewis, Todd Heap, and Ray Rice among others.

The April 16 reveal is being framed as more than just a uniform drop, it’s a full reset. New coaching staff, new energy, and now, a new look to match.

The next chapter of Ravens football officially takes flight April 16.

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