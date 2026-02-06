Baltimore Coach Arrested on Felony Drug Distribution Charges

A prominent high school basketball coach in Baltimore City was arrested this week on multiple felony drug charges, marking a stunning turn for a coach once seen as a mentor to young athletes.

Jamar Briscoe, 35, was taken into custody on January 31, 2026, after law enforcement officials say he was found with large quantities of suspected fentanyl and cocaine during a targeted operation in northwest Baltimore.

Briscoe, who has served as a boys basketball coach at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute for the past two years, was charged with 10 criminal counts, including felony possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy-related charges. Investigators said they observed him and a co-defendant carrying large bags of suspected drugs into an apartment building where police later executed a search warrant.

Authorities reported that more than six kilograms of suspected fentanyl and over three kilograms of suspected cocaine were seized, quantities law enforcement officials noted could result in millions of potentially fatal doses if distributed.

At his first court appearance in Baltimore City District Court, Briscoe was denied bond due to the severity of the charges and the risk to public safety, meaning he will remain in custody pending further legal proceedings. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 25, 2026.

The arrest has rattled the Baltimore community, with many expressing shock that a coach entrusted with guiding youth could be implicated in an alleged distribution network involving extremely dangerous drugs. The Baltimore City Public Schools system has confirmed receipt of inquiries regarding Briscoe’s status but has not yet released a statement.

Prosecutors are expected to pursue significant penalties if Briscoe is convicted.