Melania Trump’s New Documentary Hits Theaters

Melania Trump’s new documentary, Melania, has officially hit theaters, and from a Black cultural perspective, the conversation around it has quickly turned into a comparison moment — especially when stacked against Michelle Obama’s Becoming and its accompanying Netflix documentary.

The Melania film offers a tightly controlled, behind-the-scenes look at her life in the weeks leading up to Donald Trump’s second inauguration. The documentary centers on image, fashion, and personal resilience, positioning Melania as a private figure navigating public scrutiny. While the film performed well financially during its opening week, drawing solid turnout in select markets, much of the online discussion has focused less on its substance and more on what feels noticeably absent.

On social media, several viewers pointed out the contrast with Becoming, which felt expansive, vulnerable and rooted in community. Michelle Obama’s documentary wasn’t just about her time in the White House — it traced her upbringing, her identity as a Black woman, and the responsibility she felt to reflect and uplift people who saw themselves in her. The emotional accessibility helped Becoming resonate across racial and political lines, turning it into both a cultural moment and a lasting point of reference.

Conversely, critics of Melania’s documentary have described it as distant and overly polished, claiming it feels disconnected from lived reality and offering visibility without accountability or cultural reflection. According to reviews and reports, the film touches on Melania’s immigrant heritage but largely avoids addressing the Trump administration’s specific immigration policies.

On the heels of its controversial debut, Melania earned about $7 million in its opening weekend, making it the highest-grossing documentary debut in over a decade and placing third overall among major releases. The film will roll out for streaming availability in the coming weeks.