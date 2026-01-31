Cardi B Set to Perform at Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl Party

Cardi B will be adding a high-profile performance to her Super Bowl weekend plans, and it’s happening before kickoff.

Fanatics confirmed on Thursday (Jan. 29) that Cardi will take the stage at Michael Rubin’s exclusive Super Bowl Party on Saturday, February 7, in the Bay Area. The invite-only event is set to feature multiple surprise performances, with Cardi headlining the night.

Of Course She Would Be There

The performance comes just one day before Super Bowl Sunday, when the New England Patriots are scheduled to face the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. While Cardi will be in celebration mode the night before, she’s also expected to be supporting her boyfriend, Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, during the big game.

Love Music? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This won’t be Cardi’s first time lighting up a Fanatics Super Bowl Party. Back in 2019, she performed at the event and even shared the stage with Patriots owner Robert Kraft, a year that ended with New England winning the Super Bowl. Whether that makes her a good-luck charm remains to be seen.

Almost Tour Time

The appearance also comes just days before Cardi launches her upcoming Little Miss Drama Tour, which kicks off February 11th at Acrisure Stadium in Palm Desert, California.

Michael Rubin’s Super Bowl Parties are known for drawing a packed guest list of athletes, celebrities, and entertainers. Past attendees have included Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, Ice Spice, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kevin Hart, Tom Brady, Ciara, and many more, and expectations are high for this year’s turnout.

As for the game itself, the Patriots and Seahawks last met in the Super Bowl in 2015, during Tom Brady’s tenure in New England. This year’s matchup features very different rosters, with USA Today reporting the Seahawks as the early favorites. Bad Bunny is slated to headline the Halftime Show, Charlie Puth will perform the National Anthem, and Green Day is set to take part in the opening ceremony.