A$AP Rocky Announces 'Don't Be Dumb' World Tour
This spring, rapper A$AP Rocky will kick off his world tour for his newest album, Don’t Be Dumb, his first studio album in eight years.
The world tour is set to launch on May 27 in Chicago. The 42-date tour will travel across North America and Europe before ending in Paris in September 30. The North American leg will run in spots including Toronto, Montreal, Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas and more.
The general sale for tickets will go live next week on Tuesday, Jan. 27. Pre-sale access will be available from Jan. 23 on A$AP Rocky’s website.
The tour announcement comes on the heels of Don’t Be Dumb‘s release this past Friday. Fans got to see a glimpse of the live version of the album as Rocky was a musical guest on Saturday Night Live.
A$AP Rocky 2026 North American Don’t Be Dumb Tour Dates
May 27 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
May 29 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
May 31 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
June 1 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
June 2 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
June 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
June 7 – New York, NY @ The Governors Ball
June 8 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
June 11 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
June 12 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
June 14 – Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
June 15 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
June 18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
June 19 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
June 20 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
June 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
June 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
June 26 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
June 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
June 30 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
July 01 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
July 03 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
July 04 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
July 08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
July 11 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
