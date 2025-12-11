SZA Blasts White House Over Use of Her Vocals in ICE Video

SZA has publicly condemned the White House after officials used her music in a controversial video promoting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activities.

On December 10, the “Kill Bill” artist took to X (formerly Twitter) to denounce the administration’s use of her vocals from the viral Saturday Night Live sketch featuring her song “Big Boys” in part of a clip touting ICE arrests and deportations.

SZA called the video “evil and boring” and accused the White House of “rage baiting artists for free promo,” a move she described as “peak dark” and rooted in “inhumanity + shock and aw tactics.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The White House social media captioned the video with “WE HEARD IT’S CUFFING SZN,” repurposing the SNL line “it’s cuffing season…” alongside images of agents detaining suspected undocumented immigrants. SZA’s manager also weighed in, criticizing what he called the administration’s tactic to “provoke artist[s] to respond … to help spread propaganda and political agendas.”

SZA isn’t the only artist objecting to the administration’s use of her music. Singer Sabrina Carpenter sparked similar controversy after the White House used her song “Juno” in another immigration enforcement video; she labeled that post “evil and disgusting” and demanded her music not be used to support what she called an “inhumane agenda.” Other musicians, including Olivia Rodgrio, have also publicly rebuked the government for unlicensed use of their work in politically charged videos.

The White House has since responded to SZA’s criticism, thanking her for drawing attention to ICE’s work enforcing immigration laws, effectively turning artists’ backlash into further engagement.