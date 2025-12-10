Erica Banks Arrested in Atlanta on Drug Possession Charges

On December 8, 2025, Texas rapper Erica Banks — real name Erica Scharmane Breaux — was arrested during a traffic stop in Brookhaven, Georgia.

Police say she was a passenger in a vehicle flagged for a tinted license-plate cover and dealer plates. However, when officers ran the car’s VIN, it came back as stolen. Police also claim they found a bag of MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy, in Bank’s purse and packaged marijuana in the vehicle, which led to charges of possession with intent to distribute. Breaux was booked into the DeKalb County Jail but released approximately nine hours later.

However, this isn’t the rapper’s first run-in with the law in 2025. Breaux was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after TSA agents discovered a stolen handgun in her luggage. According to police, the firearm was reported stolen in South Carolina, but Breaux claimed she was unaware of the weapon and it belonged to her “security.” She also spent a few hours in jail for that before being released.

Erica Banks gained fame with her 2021 hit “Buss It” and later joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2023. As her cases move forward, it remains unclear whether prosecutors will offer plea deals, and both could carry long-term consequences for her career.