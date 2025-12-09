Listen Live
Mike Tyson Announces Fight Against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The boxing legend promises it will be a historic event, but the matchup may be raising more eyebrows than excitement.

Published on December 9, 2025
Boxing superstars Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are set to headline a high-profile exhibition bout in Africa penciled in for March 2026, but fans and critics alike are questioning if this is more about a spectacle than the sport.

By definition, an exhibition fight does not count toward a fighter’s professional record, no matter the outcome. That means even if Tyson lands a knockout punch, it won’t erase past losses and Mayweather won’t risk the 50-0 legacy that has defined his career.

Tyson, 59, and Mayweather, 48, come into this with vastly different reputations but similar stakes. Tyson, once the fearsome heavyweight champ, hasn’t notched a pro win since 2003 and lost a recent 2024 exhibition against influencer Joe Paul. Mayweather has spent years in exhibition limbo, trading high-payout bouts against non-traditional opponents rather than climbing title ladders.

So what’s really at play? Money, nostalgia and marketing. The pair’s combined star power guarantees global attention. Promoters and fans expect huge pay-per-view numbers, international buzz, and headline-making memes. The matchup is already being dubbed one of the wildest cross-generational matches in history.

Specific date, time and location details for the fight have yet to be announced.

