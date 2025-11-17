Listen Live
Barricade incident 'resolved peacefully' in Anne Arundel

Published on November 17, 2025
A police car that has its lights on with caution tape in the image
Anne Arundel County residents have a bit more peace after the police department ended a barricaded situation “peacefully”.

FOX45 reports,

A subject was barricaded with officers on the scene in Anne Arundel County, but the situation was “resolved peacefully,” police said.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Old Riverside Road for the incident.

Officials asked members of the public to avoid the area as emergency crews worked.

