Amazon Announces Ultra-Fast 30-Min Delivery

Amazon is turning up the notch on fast delivery. The retail giant officially launched Amazon Now, an “ultra-fast” program offering grocery and household essentials in 30 minutes or less.

Through Amazon Now, customers can order items like fresh produce, milk, pet food, cosmetics, diapers, toiletries, over-the-counter medicines, and more — all delivered to their doors in about half an hour. The program operates through small, strategically located fulfillment hubs close to urban centers, allowing speedy order processing and minimal delivery distance for drivers.

For pricing: Prime members pay $3.99 per order, while non-Prime customers are billed $13.99, plus a $1.99 small-basket fee for orders under $15. Users can track their orders in real time and even tip delivery drivers directly through the Amazon app.

The new service is currently live in parts of Seattle and Philadelphia as of December 2, 2025. For now, Maryland, along with other states outside the rollout zones, won’t see Amazon Now yet. The company has not announced any expansion plans or timeline for bringing the service to Baltimore or other East metro areas.

However, Maryland could be one of the first states next on the list, as the company has recently invested billions in the surrounding areas to increase same-day and next-day coverage, including to smaller cities and suburban areas.