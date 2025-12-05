Ray J Says That Claims He Pointed A Gun At Princess Love Are False

Source: Julia Beverly / Getty

Ray J is shutting down rumors about the recent reports involving his ex-wife, Princess Love.

Princess accused the Love & Hip-Hop star of pulling a gun on her, claiming the situation unfolded when she went to Ray J’s home with her cousin to pick up their children. Now, in an unexpected turn, the “One Wish” singer is calling cap on the allegations, saying he never pulled out a weapon and that he “would never point a gun at anybody.”

Princess responded to his statement, alleging that the “Sexy Can I” singer has been abusive and is trying to deflect from the issue. “I’m not going to let him deflect and make it about me, or make it seem like I was drunk. That was not the case,” she said. Ray J also spoke about his brief time in jail, describing a chaotic and uncomfortable experience with a cellmate. He said he had to hold back from putting the paws on him, also telling fans, jail is not fun:

“Bro, I almost beat the n*ggas a** four times. I’m like bro, I’m trying to survive in there, bro. Jacking off in there, bro. Under his bed, bro. It was crazy. I almost beat that n*gga under his bed. Playing with me. Talking about, ‘Ray J, Ray J!’ It was a lot. Never go to jail, y’all. It’s really bad.”

The alleged incident has also reportedly led to Ray J being banned from Twitch. He said the ban is permanent, adding, “We banned from Twitch permanently. Forever. We’ll never be able to get back on Twitch.”

