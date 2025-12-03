Warming Centers In The Greater Baltimore Area
Warming Centers & Cold Weather Information For The Greater Baltimore Area
- Temperatures expected to drop into the mid-20s, with snow, sleet, and rain forecast.
- Hypothermia and frostbite risks rise as body temperature drops below 95 degrees.
- Warming centers and emergency shelters available across the Baltimore region.
Winter has officially arrived in Maryland, and the Baltimore region is preparing for its first true dose of wintry weather on Tuesday. With temperatures expected to plunge into the mid-20s overnight and a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and rain in the forecast, state and local officials are urging residents to take precautions against cold-weather illnesses.
Health experts warn that illnesses such as hypothermia and frostbite can develop quickly when the body’s temperature drops below 95 degrees. So far this season, Maryland has reported one cold-related death and nearly 70 cold-related hospital visits.
Residents are encouraged to bundle up in proper winter clothing and seek shelter at local warming centers when temperatures become dangerously low.
Below is a full list of warming and emergency shelter locations across the Baltimore region.
WARMING CENTERS BY LOCATION
Baltimore City Winter Shelters
Daytime Warming Centers
Beans & Bread — 400 S. Bond St. (Weekdays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.)
Franciscan Center — 101 W. 23rd St. (Weekdays, 1 p.m.–2 p.m.)
Manna House — 435 E. 25th St. (Weekdays, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.)
My Sister’s Place Women’s Center — 17 W. Franklin St. (Daily, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.)
Weinberg Housing & Resource Center — 620 Fallsway (Daily, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.)
Overnight Shelters
Sleep Inn & Suites Hotel — 301 Fallsway (Single women, couples, families)
MCVET — 301 N. High St. (Single men)
Weinberg Housing & Resource Center — 620 Fallsway (Single women)
Shelters operate from 4 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Shelter Hotline: 443-984-9540
Baltimore County Winter Shelters
Eastern Family Resource Center — 9150 Franklin Square Dr., Rosedale
Community Health Center — 1811 Woodlawn Dr., Woodlawn
Plan active through April 15. Limited beds available.
Coordinated Entry Line: 410-887-8463 (Option 1)
Anne Arundel County Warming Centers
Police District Locations
North District Police Department — 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore
Eastern District Police Department — 204 Pasadena Rd, Pasadena
Western District Police Department — 8273 Telegraph Rd, Odenton
Southern District Police Department — 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
Senior Activity Centers
Annapolis Senior Activity Center — 119 South Villa Ave, Annapolis
Brooklyn Park Senior Activity Center — 202 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park
O’Malley Senior Activity Center — 1275 Odenton Rd, Odenton
Pasadena Senior Activity Center — 4103 Mountain Rd, Pasadena
Pascal Senior Activity Center — 125 Dorsey Rd, Glen Burnie
Severn Senior Activity Center — 1160A Reece Rd, Severn
South County Senior Center — 27 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
Public Library Warming Centers (during normal hours)
Broadneck — 1275 Green Holly Dr, Annapolis
Brooklyn Park — 1 East 11th Ave, Baltimore
Busch Annapolis — 1410 West St, Annapolis
Crofton — 1681 Riedel Rd, Crofton
Deale — 5940 Deale-Churchton Rd, Deale
Discoveries: The Library at the Mall — 2550 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis
Eastport-Annapolis Neck — 269 Hillsmere Dr, Annapolis
Edgewater — 25 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
Glen Burnie — 1010 Eastway, Glen Burnie
Linthicum — 400 Shipley Rd, Linthicum
Maryland City at Russett — 3501 Russett Common, Laurel
Mountain Road — 4115 Mountain Rd, Pasadena
Odenton — 1325 Annapolis Rd, Odenton
Riviera Beach — 1130 Duvall Hwy, Pasadena
Severn — 2624 Annapolis Rd, Severn
Severna Park — 45 West McKinsey Rd, Severna Park
Pets are not permitted. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Crisis Warmline: 410-768-5522
Howard County Cold Weather Shelter
Managed by Grassroots Crisis Intervention
Code Blue Shelter activated when temperatures drop below 26 degrees.
Residents may walk into Grassroots Crisis Center at 8990 Old Annapolis Rd, Suite A, Columbia.
Crisis Line: 410-531-6677