Chris Brown Makes RIAA History

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) confirmed this week that Chris Brown is now the best-selling Black male vocalist ever in U.S. history — having officially eclipsed Michael Jackson’s long-standing record. Brown’s discography recently earned eight new certifications, pushing his total U.S. sales for albums and singles to 163 million units, enough to take the crown.

Brown’s rise to this milestone is built on a two-decade-plus career that started with his self-titled album in 2005. Since then, he’s released a string of platinum albums including F.A.M.E., Royalty, and 11:11, which all generated a staggering number of hit singles. By 2024, he had already tallied 114.5 million RIAA-certified digital single sales, the most of any male R&B singer in history.

Meanwhile, the late King of Pop built a global legacy over decades, with groundbreaking albums like Off the Wall and Thriller that transformed pop and R&B music. Jackson’s influence on music, dance, performance and culture remains undeniable; worldwide, his sales still dwarf anyone else’s. But when it comes to documented U.S. sales tracked by the RIAA, Chris Brown has officially outpaced him.

That said, fans and critics remind us that sales figures, especially those including streaming, only paint part of the picture. Jackson’s impact was built in an era when streaming didn’t exist; his global reach, longevity and cultural footprint remain unparalleled.