Rihanna Makes Billionaire History Again

The singer and multi-entrepreneur is the first Black woman to have two companies worth more than $1 billion each.

Published on December 2, 2025

Rihanna is standing at the top of a massive business milestone —she’s the first Black woman ever to build two separate companies, each valued over $1 billion.

It all started with Fenty Beauty, which launched in 2017 and immediately disrupted the cosmetics world. Rihanna’s vision of makeup for everyone, especially underrepresented skin tones, turned into a global phenomenon. Within months, Fenty sold-out foundations and lipsticks; by 2025, the beauty line is valued at well over $1 billion, even as its parent company, LVMH, explores selling its stake.

Then came Savage X Fenty, her lingerie brand founded in 2018. With its inclusive sizing, diverse representation and bold marketing plus bomb fashion-show events, the brand earned a billion-dollar valuation by 2021.

Together, the two brands now hold a combined valuation exceeding $3 billion, cementing Rihanna’s status as a true mogul.

That success didn’t come overnight. Rihanna’s journey began long ago as a Barbados native who climbed to global superstardom through a string of chart-topping albums, performances and hit singles. But when she shifted focus to business, she brought the same fearless innovation and cultural intuition that made her a music icon.

Her legacy now stretches beyond music. she’s reshaped beauty standards, redefined fashion norms and shattered a ceiling many didn’t even know existed. For Black women everywhere and anyone told a dream wasn’t possible, Rihanna’s success sends a clear message: talent, vision and relentless grind can change your life and the world.

