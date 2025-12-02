A$AP Rocky Named Official Brand Ambassador for Chanel

Harlem-born rapper and style icon A$AP Rocky has officially been named a brand ambassador for Chanel, making a major milestone for both the fashion house and Hip-Hop culture.

The announcement, made on November 29, 2025, credits Rocky for his “talent, curiosity and limitless creativity,” qualities that Chanel says align with the brand’s evolving vision.

The appointment speaks to Rocky’s journey from rap rebel to high-fashion trailblazer. Since bursting onto the scene with his 2011 project, Live. Love. A$AP., he’s turned heads not only for his music, but for his bold, gender-bending sense of style. Over the years, Rocky has become a fixture at runway shows, fashion weeks and red-carpet events, blending streetwear edge with couture elegance in ways few artists in his genre have dared.

The new role comes just after Rocky received the 2025 CFDA Fashion Icon Award —a nod to his influence in redefining modern menswear.

In addition to serving as brand ambassador, Rocky also released this week a new campaign for Chanel’s Métiers d’Art 2026 collection, filmed in New York alongside actress Margaret Qualley and directed by famed filmmaker Michel Gondry.

Beyond fashion, Rocky celebrated a major court win in February 2025 after a jury unanimously found him not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, following a 2021 incident in Hollywood. Facing up to 24 years behind bars if convicted, Rocky rejected a plea deal and went to trial where the jury cleared him of all charges. The verdict, coupled with his latest achievements in fashion, signals a major successful rebound for the rapper.