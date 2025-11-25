Source: Katie Flores / Getty

Doechii vs. The Slide: The Ongoing Battle Continues at Camp Flog Gnaw 2025

Doechii is many things — a creative powerhouse, a dynamic performer, and one of the most exciting artists in the game right now.

But at Camp Flog Gnaw 2025, she added another unexpected title to her résumé: archenemy of a stage slide that refuses to let her live.

During her performance of “Denial Is A River,” Doechii attempted to glide down the slide built into her set… only for it to betray her again.

Love 92 Q? Get more! Join the 92 Q Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Yes — again. Fans pointed out this marks the third time she’s had issues with the same slide during this specific song.

The moment was equal parts chaotic and hilarious.

As soon as she lost her balance, the crowd let out a collective gasp before immediately cheering her on when she popped back up like a true pro.

Doechii laughed it off, kept dancing, and leaned into the moment with the unapologetic energy that makes fans love her.

Clips of the fall spread fast online, sparking the ongoing joke:



Will Doechii ever conquer the slide?



Or is this battle destined to continue until someone on her team finally retires it from the set list?

Either way, the viral mishap only added to an already electric performance — and proves once again that Doechii shines even in the most unpredictable moments.

RELATED: Doechii Brought Out JT At Lollapalooza – And The Surprise Stage Moment Was Just As Good As We Thought It Would Be

Doechii vs. The Slide: The Ongoing Battle Continues was originally published on hot1009.com